Two Bengaluru cops dismissed for extorting money from couple

Karthik, who had posted about his experience on Twitter, said that the policemen told him and his wife that people were not allowed to roam on the roads after 11 pm.

Two policemen who extorted money from a couple walking home near Manyata Tech Park on December 8 2022, have been dismissed from service. The dismissed policemen were head constable Rajesh and Nagesh, a constable, in the Sampigehalli police station. According to The New Indian Express, the two of them were kept under suspension pending departmental inquiry immediately after the incident came to light. The inquiry later revealed that the two of them had extorted money from the couple using UPI. Reports said that the policemen were dismissed from service on Wednesday, February 1.

Karthik Patri, had taken to Twitter to share the ordeal he and his wife went through at the hands of the patrolling police officer when they were walking back home one night. The couple were returning home from a friend’s house. In a series of tweets posted by Karthik, he said that around 12:30 am, a police officer approached them and asked them for their personal details and why they were walking on the street at midnight.

According to the tweets, the couple was asked to show their ID cards. Karthik questioned what an adult couple walking on the street on a normal day must show their ID cards. He also mentioned that the police confiscated their phones and started asking them about the nature of their relationship, place of work, and even about their parents. The police then took out a challan book and started jotting down the couple's personal details such as name and Aadhaar card number. When asked why they were being issued a challan, the police responded with “You are not allowed to roam on the road after 11 pm,” one of them retorted. Struck by the absurdity of the reason, we persisted: ‘Is there such a rule? We are unaware about it.’ ‘Literate people like you should know about such rules’ he shot back.”

Not wanting to create trouble, the couple apologised to the police officers. The police officers demanded that the couple pay Rs 3000 and threatened to arrest them if they did not pay. Kartik proceeded to pay Rs 1000, the ‘minimum amount’ that was demanded by the police to avoid any trouble. The police officer held up a QR code and waited for him to scan it and make the payment and only then, the police let him and his wife go with a stern warning.