Two arrested in ISIS module case produced in Kochi court, likely to be taken to Delhi

The duo were arrested in searches conducted by the NIA in eight places in Kerala, in addition to two locations in Bengaluru and one in Delhi.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday produced two men, arrested in connection with an alleged ISIS module case from Kerala, in front of a special court in Kochi. The arrested men have been identified as 19-year-old Mushab Anvar hailing from Tana in Kannur and 33-year-old Rahees Rasheed from Kollam’s Oachira, reports the Times of India. As per the report, while Mushab is a student, Rahees had been working as a dentist in Bengaluru.

On Monday, NIA had conducted searches in eight places in Kerala’s Kannur, Mallapuram, Kollam and Kasargod districts, in addition to two locations in Bengaluru and one in Delhi. The case pertains to alleged terrorist activities of the group. The NIA has alleged that the group had been "running various ISIS propaganda channels" on different social media platforms like Telegram, Hoop and Instagram. The group were allegedly trying to recruit new members into the module by "propagating the violent Jihadi ideology of ISIS".

According to the TOI report, the NIA court in Kochi issued a transit warrant to present the accused persons at Patiala House court in New Delhi. The investigation team led by NIA Superintendent of Police Uma Behra, who had been stationed in Kerala, will fly with the accused back to Delhi on Wednesday.

On March 5, the NIA had registered a case against seven known and other unnamed persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The NIA had also alleged that the group had planned to move to Jammu and Kashmir ‘for engaging in terrorist acts’. As per NIA, the group’s leader Mohammed Ameen, said to be from Kerala, had been “camping in Delhi for the last two months for establishing a connection with Jammu and Kashmir-based operatives having allegiance to ISIS.”

During Monday’s search, several digital devices including laptops, mobiles, hard disks, pen drives, multiple SIM cards of different service providers and documents were seized, NIA had said in a statement.