Two arrested in Hyderabad for brewing wine at home amid lockdown

A mother-son duo were trying to brew 25 litres of wine at their home and were planning to distribute it later.

Two people were arrested in Hyderabad for trying to brew wine inside their homes. Liquor stores have been closed down across India amid the lockdown in place till May 3 and the Union government had stated in lockdown guidelines issued on April 15 that there should be a strict ban on the sale of liquor.

Officials at the Uppal police station told TNM that a case has been registered against 38-year-old P Sudhakar and his mother, for brewing wine in their home. One may wonder how making wine at home is a crime, but the police insist that the two were preparing 25 litres of wine from grapes and were allegedly aiming to distribute it. Based on a tip-off received from residents living nearby, the police inspected the site, seized the material and detained the two.

The two were booked under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 34(h) of the Telangana State Excise Act by the police.

Speaking to TNM, Uppal Inspector P Venkateshwarlu said that the duo was making alcohol for consumption at home and was planning to distribute it among their acquaintances, as there is no alcohol in the market owing to the lockdown in place till May 3. The Telangana government has issued strict orders regarding the closure of liquor stores and banning the sale of alcohol. The excise department in the state is considering the entire lockdown period as 'dry days' and is taking action accordingly.

In another incident, around 20 people travelled to villages on the outskirts of the city to try and get a glass of toddy. The group went to villages such as Gandicheruvu and Bandaraviraala which fall under Abdullapurmet Police station in Rachakonda Commissionerate. All the 20 people were later detained by the police and their vehicles were seized.

Meanwhile, the police started cracking down on manufacturing units of illicit liquor which have also secretly cropped up at several locations in the state.

A liquor manufacturing unit which was set up in a forest at Talla Gurijala was busted by the Ramagundam police personnel on April 15. About 3,000 litres of jaggery concoction and other material was also seized from the location.

Earlier this month, on April 6, Dubbaaka police personnel in Siddipet town had caught people who were involved with the illicit supply of liquor. In this case, 3 people were detained and they had told the police that they sourced the liquor from Somaroyutha thandaa area near Siddipet. Their mobile phones and vehicles were also seized.

