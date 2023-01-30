Two arrested in Bengaluru for ramming bike into car, chasing it for 5 kms

The accused have been identified as Dhanush (24), a fish seller in Bellandur and Rakshit (20) who also works in a fish shop.

The Bengaluru police have arrested two people for ramming their bike into a car at 3 am on Sunday, January 29 at Sarjapur Road. The accused had also chased the car for 5 km later. The accused have been identified as Dhanush (24), a fish seller in Bellandur and Rakshit (20) who also works in a fish shop. The duo have been booked under Sections 384 (extortion), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

A video of the incident had gone viral on Twitter. The video showed the driver of the bike chasing a car for nearly 5 kms and confronting the couple who was in it. In the video, the couple is heard saying that the biker had come in the opposite direction of the road, while they had the turning indicator switched on. The video showed the biker moving towards the car and asking the car driver to get down from the vehicle. As the car moved in reverse, the biker was seen approaching the car. The couple in the car was also heard saying that they have video evidence of what actually happened.

The footage that is now doing the rounds on social media was recorded through the dash camera installed in the car. The video was shared by a Twitter handle called Citizens Movement, East Bengaluru. The tweet said, “Horrific incident reported on Sarjapur road near Sofas & More around 3 am today. Miscreant riders collided purposefully with a couple travelling in a car. They chased the car for 5km till their society in Chikkanayakanahalli. Don’t open your car at night. Use a dash cam.”