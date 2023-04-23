Two arrested by Bengaluru police for stealing Delhi Capitals team sporting gear

‘The accused told us that they wanted to use the bats and other material to play cricket as they were fans,’ said Cubbon Park sub-inspector Bheemasen Ghatage.

The Bengaluru police arrested two people for stealing the sporting gear of Delhi Capitals team. The police have recovered items worth Rs 16 lakh, including 12 bats, 18 balls, gloves, thigh guards, and helmets. The accused have been identified as Cheluvaraju of Challaghatta near Kengeri and his assistant Sudanshu Kumar Naik from Sampangiram Nagar. Investigations revealed that the duo were operating one of the trucks that was hired to transport the bags of players to the airport after the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 15.

“When the duo was transporting the goods, they opened the bags and stole one or two things from each bag and left everything else intact. The Delhi team found out about it only when the bags reached Delhi and they checked them and alerted the Bengaluru courier service. The accused told us that they wanted to use the bats and other material to play cricket as they were fans,” said Cubbon Park sub-inspector Bheemasen Ghatage.

Anand Agarwal, managing director of Express Freight System India, had filed a police complaint after the players raised the issue of missing luggage. The complaint was lodged with the Cubbon Park Police that 64 kit bags were transported to Kempegowda International Airport from a hotel on Vittal Mallya Road on Friday, April 21 and out of which a few kit bags were missing.

The police formed a special team led by sub-inspector Bheemasen Ghatage who scanned the CCTV footage and found out that the theft had taken place while the players' luggage was in transit from the hotel to the airport. During the questioning, the driver and his assistant confessed to the crime.