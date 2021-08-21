Two Andhra men arrested for rape of minor girl in Guntur district

The main accused was a distant relative and neighbour of the survivor, police said.

news Crime

Two men were arrested in a case of rape of a minor girl in Rajupalem village of Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district on Friday, August 20. The main accused, a 32-year-old man named Labanu, was a distant relative and neighbour of the survivor, police said. Although the girl’s family was initially reluctant to file a complaint, police counselled them and eventually, a relative filed a complaint on Friday. Within two hours of receiving the complaint, police arrested the two accused, Guntur Rural Superintendent of Police Vishal Gunni told the media on August 20.

The survivor was familiar with the accused as she often played with his children, according to The New Indian Express. He invited her into his house, raped her, and threatened her not to tell anyone, the report said. The girl went home and informed her parents, and was later admitted to the Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH). According to TNIE, the second accused, Sanjay, was aware of the sexual assault but failed to intervene. Police said that his involvement cannot be ruled out until medical reports are examined.

SP Vishal Gunni told the media that the girl’s parents were under a lot of mental pressure, and initially seemed in denial of the incident, refusing to file a police complaint. After police counselled them and urged them to file a complaint, a relative filed a complaint naming two suspects. Within two hours, the accused were nabbed, the SP said.

While the main accused, Labanu, has confessed to the crime, police are examining DNA samples of both men. “The accused has confessed, but to ensure conviction, as it’s an important case, the girl is undergoing medical examination at the GGH. DNA sampling is being done. Technical and scientific evidence is important for conviction,” SP Vishal Gunni said.

He also said that the accused had earlier attempted to sexually assault the victim about 15-20 days ago. “As they were distant relatives, he was using the familiarity to try and commit the crime,” the SP said, urging parents to keep an eye on their children, and to not hesitate to inform police about such crimes.

Earlier, on August 15, an engineering student named Ramyasri was stabbed to death in broad daylight in Guntur, by a man named Sashi Krishna who had been stalking her for a few weeks. The incident had led to a political row in the state, with the opposition TDP alleging that the much-hyped Disha Bills and other measures announced for women’s safety by the YSRCP government had remained ineffective.

However, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita claimed that the average time taken to complete the investigation in crimes against women had gone down from around 100 days in 2019 to 86 days in 2020, and 42 days in 2021. She claimed that in 1,645 cases booked under the Disha Bill, the chargesheet had been filed within seven days. A total of 148 offenders have been convicted as per the provisions of the Disha Bill so far, with three of them being given the death sentence and 17 of them receiving life imprisonment sentences, she said.

