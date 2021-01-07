Twitter suspends US President Donald Trump for 12 hours

In an unprecedented step, social media major Twitter suspended the account ofUS President Donald Trump for 12 hours Wednesday after he repeatedly posted false accusations about the election after his supporters stormed the Capitol following a Trump rally. Twitter said that future violations by Trump would result in a permanent suspension.

Trump has 88 million followers in his official handle.

Earlier in the day, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube all removed a short video from Trump in which he urged those supporters Wednesday to go home while also repeating falsehoods about the integrity of the presidential election. Trump posted that video more than two hours after protesters entered the Capitol, interrupting lawmakers meeting in an extraordinary joint session to confirm the Electoral College results and President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

Guy Rosen, Facebookâ€™s Vice President of Integrity, said on Twitter Wednesday that the video was removed because it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence.

As reported widely protesters broke into the Captiol building and forced proceedings to formally count the Electoral College votes to halt. US President-elect Joe Biden condemned the incident and called it "insurrection"

This comes in the back of Trump refusing to acknowledge defeat in the 2020 presidential race with Biden and is still pushing for claims of voter fraud, despite that US courts at different levels had dismissed dozens of lawsuits filed by his campaign and allies due to a profound lack of evidence.

Before the Congress met on Wednesday, Trump addressed a rally of his supporters in Washington. "This year, they rigged an election. They rigged it like they've never rigged an election before," he told his supporters heightening tensions and setting the stage for the challenges inside Congress.

Washington has activated the National Guard to help maintain law and order while many businesses have put wooden boards on their windows in case there is violence from the supporters and opponents of Trump who have massed.