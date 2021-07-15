Twitter to stop Fleets from August 3, says it did not work out

While announcing that the social media platform will soon start new features, Twitter has admitted that this was a failed feature in terms of what it aimed to achieve.

Twitter is ending its feature ‘Fleets’ from August 3 and said that it was working on some “new stuff”. The feature, where a tweet appears only for 24 hours, was tested first in Brazil in March 2020 and was launched worldwide including in India in November 2020. “We had planned for Fleets to help people feel comfortable joining the conversation in a low-pressure way, but it turns out that Fleets were mainly used by those tweeting the most. So now we're ready to explore other ways for people to share on Twitter,” read a statement from Twitter.

While announcing that the social media platform will soon start new features, Twitter has admitted that this was a failed feature in terms of what it aimed to achieve. “A number of these updates, like Fleets, are speculative and won’t work out,” read a Twitter statement. A statement from Ilya Brown, Twitter’s vice president of product also added that Fleets was started to help people feel comfortable joining conversations in a low-pressure way, but did not work that way.. Confirming that the top of the timeline will continue with features like Spaces, Twitter said, “The top of the timeline continues to be a good spot to highlight what’s happening right now, so you’ll still see Spaces there when someone you follow is hosting or speaking in a live audio conversation”.

Saying that there will be new features for users to engage in Twitter conversations, the statement added that the platform will “explore more ways to address what holds people back from participating on Twitter”. Talking more about what is coming next, Twitter said, “Soon, we’ll test updates to the Tweet composer and camera to incorporate features from the Fleets composer – like the full-screen camera, text formatting options, and GIF stickers.”