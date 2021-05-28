Twitter partners with RazorPay for Tip Jar service in India, in talks with others

The TipJar feature enables iOS and Android users in India to send money or 'tip' directly to their select favourite accounts with substantial followers.

Twitter has collaborated with payments gateway provider RazorPay to facilitate the Tip Jar feature in the country. The feature enables iOS and Android users in India to send money or 'tip' directly to their select favourite accounts with substantial followers. Reliable sources told IANS on Thursday that Twitter, which is also in talks with other payments providers in the country, will not charge its users for the 'Tip Jar' service.

Once you click on the 'Tip Jar' icon, you will be redirected to a Razorpay payments gateway webpage in a usual manner, and you can then pay via various modes like UPI, net-banking, debit or credit cards, etc. Currently, the 'Tip Jar' feature supports a variety of payment options and links like Bandcamp, Cash App (owned by Square, a Jack Dorsey company), Patreon, Paypal and Venmo.

At the moment, only a small group of people including non-profits, journalists and creators around the world who use Twitter in English will be able to add Tip Jar to their profile and receive tips. Everyone using Twitter in English can send tips or cash gifts to a limited number of accounts. Turning on Tip Jar adds an icon next to the Follow button on your profile page.

You will also be able to toggle the Tip Jar feature. Android users will be able to send money in Twitter's audio chat app Spaces. "We're updating our tipping prompt and Help Center to make it clearer that other apps may share info between people sending/receiving tips, per their terms," Twitter had said.