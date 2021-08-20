Twitter makes it easier to share same tweet through multiple DMs

The company said that the feature is coming to the iOS and web versions of Twitter first and then to Android over the coming weeks.

Micro-blogging platform Twitter has said that the users can now share the same tweet in up to 20 separate DM conversations. This functionality is part of several new features that Twitter announced to its direct messages (DMs) on Thursday, August 19.

"No more (awkward) accidental group chats when you DM a Tweet to multiple people. Now you can share the same Tweet in up to 20 different DM convos, separately," the company said in a tweet.

Twitter said that while reacting to a message, there's the double-tap and now there's the long press as well.

"When you long press a message, you can tap 'Add reaction' from the menu to pull up the reaction picker. Rolling out on iOS," Twitter said.

For iOS users, Twitter is tweaking DM timestamps.

The micro-blogging platform said that the company has made it easier to scan a conversation by grouping messages by date for less timestamp clutter.

Adding another feature, Twitter said that when you're scrolling the chat, a new quick-scroll button Downwards arrow will let you jump to the latest message.

This feature is available for both Android and iOS users.

On Wednesday, Twitter said it is updating its API v2 so that developers can look up its Spaces social audio rooms.

The company said that it could allow them to share information about Spaces more easily outside the Twitter app, The Verge reported.

Twitter has been rapidly improving Spaces, but before now, you could only see them on Twitter's own apps. But starting on Wednesday, "all developers using the new Twitter API v2 will be able to look up live or scheduled Spaces using criteria like Spaces ID, user ID, or keyword," Twitter said.

In May this year, Twitter brought DM search to the Android ecosystem, after launching the feature on iOS devices two years ago

Earlier this year, the microblogging platform announced it was testing voice messages in direct messages (DMs) up to 140-seconds long in India.