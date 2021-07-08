Twitter India MD seeks to quash UP police notice summoning him

The High Court had earlier questioned the UP police for summoning Manish Maheshwari without ascertaining the basic facts about his and Twitter India’s culpability in the matter.

news Social Media

Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari on Thursday sought the quashing of a notice issued by the Uttar Pradesh police seeking his physical presence in connection with a case registered for uploading and circulating a “communally sensitive” video on the platform. Appearing on behalf of Maheshwari before the single bench of Justice G Narendar in the Karnataka High Court, his counsel CV Nagesh contended that the notice under Section 41-A of the CrPC was issued “without jurisdiction, without the sanction of law”. Nagesh claimed that the first notice was issued on June 17 under Section 160 of the CrPC.

The legal obligation under Section 160 of the CrPC is based upon a person residing at a place located within the territorial jurisdiction of the police station where the crime is registered, the counsel argued. After the notice under Section 160 was issued, Maheshwari told the investigators that he did not know anything about the issue, Nagesh said. He added that even if Maheshwari appeared before the investigators in person, his reply would be the same.

“The IO (investigating officer) was not satisfied because there was a hidden agenda. Then what he (IO) did is, he invoked the powers under Section 41-A of the CrPC, which is not right,” Nagesh alleged. “The law does not empower him (the IO) to do so. It is an act which has been done without the sanction of law,” the counsel argued.

Earlier this week, the Karnataka High Court had posed several questions to the Ghaziabad police for summoning Manish Maheshwari without ascertaining the basic facts about his and Twitter India’s culpability in the matter. The judge noted that the crux of the issue was surrounding a doctored video posted on the social media platform. On June 24, the High Court, in an interim order, had restrained the Ghaziabad police from initiating any coercive action against Maheshwari. Justice Narendar had also maintained that if the police wanted to examine him, they could do so through virtual mode.

On June 15, the Ghaziabad police booked Twitter Inc, Twitter Communications India Pvt. Ltd. (Twitter India), news website The Wire, journalists Mohammed Zubair and Rana Ayyub, besides Congress leaders Salman Nizami, Maskoor Usmani, Shama Mohamed and writer Saba Naqvi. They were booked over the circulation of a video in which an elderly man, Abdul Shamad Saifi, alleged that he was thrashed by some young men who also asked him to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on June 5. According to the police, the video was shared to cause communal unrest.

The Twitter MD resides in Bengaluru and his office is also located in the city, Nagesh pointed out. Maheshwari had earlier indicated that he was prepared to cooperate with the investigation through video conference. The case has been posted for further hearing on Friday.

The Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) police issued the notice under Section 41-A of the CrPC on June 21 asking Maheshwari to report at the Loni Border police station at 10.30 am on June 24. Maheshwari then approached the Karnataka High Court as he lives in Bengaluru in Karnataka.

Maheshwari had earlier said that he was ready to appear before the UP police if they produce an undertaking saying they guarantee he will not be arrested. In a separate case, the UP police have booked Maheshwari in a case over a wrong map of India posted on the social media platform.

With PTI inputs