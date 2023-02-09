Twitter faces major global outage, users report issues with tweets and DMs

After receiving multiple reports of the outage, the company apologised for the trouble and, â€œWe're aware and working to get this fixed."

Micro-blogging platform Twitter is facing a major global outage as of Thursday noon, February 9, with several users reporting issues while posting tweets and sending direct messages (DMs). According to the outage monitor website DownDetector, over 59% of people had reported problems while using the application, 32% while using the website, and 9% with server connection.

Many users reported experiencing the outage on Twitter. With thousands of accounts facing technical snags, the hashtags #TweetLimit, #DailyLimit and #TwitterDown were trending.

Users had to schedule the posts detailing the snags faced by them, as many were unable to post tweets immediately. After receiving multiple reports of the outage, the company posted from its @TwitterSupport account on Thursday and said: "Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We're aware and working to get this fixed."

Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We're aware and working to get this fixed. February 8, 2023

In December last year, Twitter went down for several users globally including in India, and CEO Elon Musk had said the outage was due to back-end changes to make the platform faster. For some users, timelines did not refresh and many accounts were shown as non-existent. Also, the platform showed error messages to several users, "Something went wrong, but don't fret -- it's not your fault. Let's try again".

