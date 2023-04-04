Twist in Kerala food poisoning case: Son admits to spiking food, killing father

After Saseendran (57) died of suspected food poisoning and other family members fell ill, his son Mayoornathan confessed to poisoning the food meant for his father.

news Crime

The death of a man in Kerala’s Thrissur due to suspected food poisoning turned out to be a case of murder. Saseendran (57), who hailed from Avanoor, died on the night of Sunday, April 2, after experiencing food poisoning symptoms. Four others, including Saseendran’s wife and 92-year-old mother, also fell ill and were admitted to the Thrissur government hospital. However, in a twist, Saseendran’s son Mayoornathan later confessed to poisoning the food to kill his father as he reportedly disliked him.

On Sunday night, Saseendran stepped out of his home to run errands. He reached an ATM adjacent to the government hospital where he suddenly collapsed. While he was rushed to the hospital, he had passed away.

The five people, including Saseendran, fell ill after consuming idlis for breakfast on Sunday. Speaking to TNM, Thrissur Medical College police said that they suspected poisoning after the post mortem report came out. When they interrogated Mayoornathan, he confessed to the crime. According to reports, police suspected Mayoornathan’s involvement in the incident as he was the only one who did not fall ill after eating breakfast with his father and the others. “Though he targeted only his father, four other persons also consumed the food. They are under treatment at the hospital,” the police said.