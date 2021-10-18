Twin brothers, who wished to see moon, die after falling from building in Ghaziabad

The deceased identified as -- Satya Narayan and Surya Narayan -- were studying in Class 9 and were from Chennai.

Twin brothers died after accidentally falling from their balcony on the 25th floor, in Ghaziabad. The brothers were 14 years old. The incident occurred around 1 am in the wee hours of Sunday, October 17. Apart from the two children, their mother and sister were also present in the house located in Prateek Grand Society, Siddharth Vihar in Ghaziabad. The father was away on an official tour to Mumbai at the time of the incident.

"We received the information about the incident at around 1.05 a.m. after which a team of cops was rushed to the spot," the official said. The deceased identified as -- Satya Narayan and Surya Narayan -- were studying in Class 9 and were from Chennai.

According to the police, the mother had gone to their room at around 12 a.m. and seeing them awake asked them to go to sleep. However, both the brothers insisted on seeing the moon first. "After that, she went to her room and sometime later there was a thud which woke her up and she rushed to her kids' room," the official said. The police have begun an investigation and sent the body of deceased brothers for post-mortem. It still isnâ€™t very clear how exactly the twin brothers fell. As part of the preliminary probe, the mother told cops that either it could have happened when they were peering at the moon or probably they fell off while trying to drive away lizards in the balcony.

The police had found a plastic chair with a stool placed on top of it near the railing of the balcony. Officials did not comment about a suicide angle to the death. They are awaiting post-mortem reports for more details to emerge.

