Tussle in Congress for choosing Rajya Sabha candidate from Kerala

Elections are to be held on March 31 for three Rajya Sabha seats as the terms of Congress leader AK Antony, LJD leader MV Shreyams Kumar, CPI(M) leader K Somaprasad are expiring.

news Politics

Who will be the candidate for Congress's Rajya Sabha seat in Kerala? This question seems to have caused the latest tussle in the party. While the Congress high command seems inclined to approving the name of business man Sreenivasan Krishnan as nominee, the state leadership seems keen on nominating a younger face like M Liju or former MLA VT Balram.

According to reports, State Congress president K Sudhakaran had conveyed to the national leaders of the party that Sreenivasan Krishnan as a nominee was not acceptable to the state leadership. He instead prefers 43-year-old Liju, the former Alappuzha district congress committee president who is currently a member of the Congress political affairs committee. Liju had unsuccessfully contested in assembly elections thrice - from Ambalapuzha in 2011 and 2021 and Kayamkulam in 2016. Senior Congress MP K Muraleedharan has also written to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi that those who lost in the assembly elections should not be considered for Upper House of Parliament.

On the other hand, 58-year-old Sreenivasan, who is a native of Thrissur, is an alumnus of IIM Bangalore and NIT Kozhikode. He also served as Indian Information Service officer, and was considered for the Chalakudy Lok Sabha seat in 2009. However, it was later dropped due to objections from the local leadership.

Over the years many media reports have claimed that he is close to Robert Vadra, husband of Priyanka Gandhi. “All these have been rumours as my association with Robert Vadra had lasted only for a few days sometime back. I am a full time Congress party worker and for the last four years, 15 days in a month, I have been working from Telangana. The Congress is looking for a leader who is articulate as Rajya Sabha member,” Sreenivasan had said.

Krishnan Sreenivasan was made the AICC secretary in charge of Telangana, amidst oppositions from the state party members. Former KPCC president VM Sudheeran had put out a Facebook post stating that Sreenivasan was not a well-known figure. He had also added that it will affect the morale of the state party workers.

As there is a conflict on who is to be chosen for the Rajya Sabha seat, in case of a dispute, the final decision will be taken by AK Antony who is vacating the seat.

Elections are to be held on March 31 for three Rajya Sabha seats as the terms of Congress leader AK Antony, LJD leader MV Shreyams Kumar, CPI(M) leader K Somaprasad are expiring.

While CPI has announced its Kannur district secretary P Santhosh Kumar as its candidate, CPI(M) has announced DYFI national president AA Rahim as their candidate on Wednesday. It is also reported that though other parties, including LJD, JDS, and NCP claimed for seats, they were refused. The high command of Congress is expected to make a final decision within the next couple of days. The last date for submission of nominations is March 21.