TTD gets new board, several including ex-BCCI chief N Srinivasan renominated

Around fifty special invitees have also been nominated to the TTD, who will have privileges on par with the board, but no voting right in passing resolutions.

The new Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust board, comprising 24 members apart from the four ex-officio members, was announced by the Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday, September 15. Earlier in August, the state government had reappointed YV Subba Reddy, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's uncle, as the Chairman of the TTD board. Subba Reddy and the previous board had earlier served for a two-year term ending in June 2021.

The government has also nominated around 50 special invitees to the TTD from various fields. The special invitees will be given privileges on par with the TTD trust board when it comes to darshan, and their tenure will be coterminous with that of the board. However, the special invitees will not have any voting right when the board passes any resolutions. The list of special invitees includes MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and Andhra Pradesh Brahmin Corporation Chairman Sudhakar.

The list of nominated board members included many names from the previous board, like former Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI) President and Indian Cements MD N Srinivasan, who will be serving as a board member for a fourth term. Bandi Parthasaradhi Reddy, Chairman of Hetero Group, Jupalli Rameswara Rao, My Home Group Chairman and prominent industrialist, and TRS leader Muramshetty Ramulu are among those who have been renominated. YSRCP MLAs Burra Madhusudan Yadav (Kanigiri constituency), Kiliveti Sanjeevaiah (Sullurpeta constituency) and Katasani Rambhupal Reddy (Panyam constituency) were also nominated to the board, along with Tamil Nadu MLA AP Nanda Kumar and Karnataka MLA SR Viswanath Reddy.

The other names among board members include former Puducherry Minister Malladi Krishna Rao, Pokala Ashok, Tanguturu Maruthi Prasad, Manne Jeevan Reddy, Rajesh Sharma, Bora Saurabh, Kalvakurthy Vidyasagar, Pachipala Sanath Kumar, Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy, Dr Kethan Desai, Boodati Lakshmi Narayana, Milind Keshav Narvekar, MN Sashidar, Alluri Malleswari and Dr S Shankar. Ex-officio members include Principal Secretary Revenue (Endowments) Department, Commissioner of Endowments Department, Chairman of Tirupati Urban Development Authority and TTD Executive Officer (EO).