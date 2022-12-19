TTD EO Dharma Reddy’s son Chandramouli suffers cardiac arrest, critical

Twenty-eight-year-old Chandramouli Reddy, who recently got engaged to the daughter of sand mining baron AJ Sekhar Reddy, was in an extremely critical state, according to a hospital statement.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer Dharma Reddy’s son Chandramouli Reddy was hospitalised after suffering a cardiac arrest on Sunday, December 18. He is undergoing treatment at the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai, and a statement from the hospital said that his condition is extremely critical. Twenty-eight-year-old Chandramouli recently got engaged to the daughter of sand mining baron AJ Sekhar Reddy, who is also the president of the Local Advisory Committee of TTD in Chennai. The wedding was set to take place at Tirumala in January 2023.

According to a statement from Kauvery Hospital Executive Director Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Chandramouli was brought to the hospital after a sudden cardiac arrest on Sunday. “CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) was immediately commenced and he was shifted to the cath lab,” the statement said. ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) was initiated and a stent was placed in a completely blocked coronary artery, it added. “He is in an extremely critical state on multiple organ support and being looked after by a multidisciplinary team of doctors and nurses,” the hospital statement said.

Chandramouli had been residing in Mumbai and was preparing for the civil services examination, according to Eenadu. He recently arrived in Chennai to hand out invitations for his forthcoming wedding, reports said.

The TTD manages the affairs of the Tirumala Venkateswara temple, one of the richest Hindu temples in the world. Recently on December 13, the Andhra Pradesh High Court sentenced Dharma Reddy to imprisonment for one month in a contempt of court case. The court also imposed a Rs 2,000 fine on the official for disobeying the court orders. The sentence was pronounced in a case relating to the regularisation of services of three contract employees of the TTD.

The court had ordered the regularisation of services of the three employees. As the TTD official had not implemented the court orders, the aggrieved employees filed a contempt of court case against him. However, the court later stayed the single judge bench’s verdict. A High Court bench that heard Dharma Reddy’s petition challenged the verdict of the single judge bench and imposed a stay on it on December 16, according to reports.

