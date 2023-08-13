TTD changes entry timings for children on walkway after girl’s death

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board’s decision comes in the wake of the death of six-year-old Lakshitha, who was killed in a suspected wild animal attack on Friday night.

news News

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board on Sunday, August 13 made significant announcements regarding restrictions for visitors approaching the temple using the Alipiri walkway. According to a press release, entry of pilgrims with children under 15 years of age on walkway routes will be permitted only between 5 am and 2 pm. In addition, TTD has decided to restrict two-wheeler movement between 6 pm and 6 am along the ghat roads.

TTD’s decision comes following the death of six-year-old Lakshitha, who was killed in a suspected wild animal attack on Friday night. “In the wake of attacks by wild beasts especially targeting children, TTD has taken two important decisions which came into force from Sunday itself. TTD has decided to allow pilgrims with children aged below 15 years from 5 am to 2 pm only to trek on both Alipiri and Srivari Mettu walkway routes. In another important decision, the movement of two-wheelers will be stopped from 6 pm to 6 am on the ghat roads,” the press release said.

TTD said that leopard movement had been witnessed at five locations, including the 38th Turning, the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy(LNS) temple, and three locations close to Alipiri and Galigopuram. The board has urged pilgrims to cooperate by adhering to the new rules, considering safety until the problem with wild animals is resolved.

TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy will also hold a high-level meeting with the TTD Executive Officer, District Collector, and SP on Monday and discuss the measures to be taken in view of the safety of pilgrims, both on the footpath routes and on ghat roads.