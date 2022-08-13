TT player Naina Jaiswal complains of online harassment, case filed in Hyderabad

Naina's father filed a complaint with Central Crime Station (CCS), alleging that his 22-year-old daughter was being harassed and stalked online.

news Crime

A case has been registered by the police in Hyderabad after noted table tennis player Naina Jaiswal’s father filed a complaint over online harassment. The police have told TNM that Naina's father filed a complaint with Central Crime Station (CCS), alleging that his 22-year-old daughter was being harassed and stalked by a person online.

CCS DCP Gajarao Bhupal told TNM, “Naina's father lodged a complaint about cyberstalking by a person on Instagram. We have registered a case and have begun investigation immediately.” The case has been registered under Section 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and 354D (Stalking) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to reports, Naina’s father has alleged that a social media user, who seems to be male, has been posting objectionable comments under her posts on Facebook. The user’s profile was blocked, however, he then began to post comments under her Instagram posts. The player’s father has also said that though he was blocked, he would make new accounts and continue to harass her. After multiple attempts of blocking him went in vain, the player’s family approached the police. The police are now trying to find out the identity of this user.

In February 2020, Naina had lodged a complaint stating that her Facebook page had been hacked. She had told the police that after it was hacked, she was not able to access it as the the password had been changed and somebody had been posting videos and other content, though they were not objectionable, on her Facebook profile.

A professional table tennis player, Naina is also reportedly the youngest post-graduate in Asia, as she had completed her post-graduation from Osmania University at the age of 15. Her PhD was on the 'role of microfinance in women empowerment'.

Naina has won multiple titles in both national and international table tennis championships and was also selected for the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Hopes Team.

Watch: The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and changes to the flag code on Let Me Explain