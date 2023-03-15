TSPSC paper leak: Telangana Guv orders probe, seeks report within 48 hours

Nine people including two TSPSC employees have been arrested by the Hyderabad police for their alleged involvement in the question paper leak.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan directed the state Public Service Commission (TSPSC) to submit a report within 48 hours after the question paper for the exam to recruit Assistant Engineers to various departments was leaked. The Governor on Tuesday, March 14, wrote to the Secretary of the TSPSC ordering a probe into the incident. The Governor also sought a detailed report on the alleged leakage and the corrective measures proposed to avoid such incidents in the future. The report is to be submitted to Governor Tamilisai within 48 hours, the letter said.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad police have transferred the case to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Central Crime Station (CCS). Police Commissioner CV Anand issued an order, transferring the case from Begum Bazar Police Station to the SIT. The investigation will be supervised by the Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime and SIT). The Hyderabad police have arrested nine people, including two TSPSC employees and a police constable, and a city court sent them to judicial custody for 14 days on Tuesday.

TSPSC Chairman Janardhan Reddy told reporters that they will take a legal opinion on whether to cancel the exam or not. The TSPSC had conducted the examination on March 5 for 833 vacancies of Assistant Engineer, Municipal Assistant Engineer, Technical Officer, and Junior Technical Officer in various engineering departments. A total of 55,000 candidates had written the exam. The Commission had lodged a complaint with the police when its officials found that someone hacked the computer system in which the question papers were stored.

Protests broke out over the paper leak on Tuesday, with members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) clashing with the police outside the TSPSC office. Several protesters bearing flags of the party tried to enter the building by jumping over the office gates. The protesters also damaged the TSPSC board at the entrance. Protestors from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and youth Congress also agitated in front of the office, and many of them were detained by the police.

