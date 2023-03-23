TSPSC paper leak: Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy appears before SIT

Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy had alleged that Tirupati, the personal assistant of state minister KT Rama Rao, was involved in the Telangana State Public Service Commission examination paper leak.

Amidst tension between police and his supporters, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Thursday, March 23. The SIT is probing into the Telangana State Public Service Commission paper leak case. The Hyderabad Police also put several Congress leaders under house arrest as a preventive measure.

Revanth Reddy was heading towards the SIT office at Himayat Nagar in Hyderabad with a rally of his supporters and several party leaders, but the police stopped them at Liberty crossroads. The busy road from Liberty to Himayat Nagar was blocked by the police to stop Congress workers accompanying Revanth Reddy. The workers sat on the road demanding that the vehicles in Revanth Reddy's convoy be allowed. He started walking towards the SIT office with some of his supporters. A tense atmosphere prevailed at the SIT office as the Congress workers managed to reach the SIT office and sit outside. The protesters were detained by the police.

Senior Congress leaders Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Mallu Ravi, Addanki Dayakar and others were placed under house arrest.

Condemning the arrests of Congress leaders, Revanth Reddy said Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was suppressing protests in the state while engaging in high drama in Delhi, where MLC K Kavita is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate.

Revanth Reddy was asked to appear before Thursday and present any evidence or information he had to back up the claims he made on March 19 during a demonstration in the Kamareddy district.

Revanth Reddy claimed that Tirupati, the personal assistant of Minister KT Rama Rao was involved in the paper leak and claimed to have information regarding the same. He alleged that many candidates hailing from the same Mandal as Tirupati and one of the accused in the case, Rajashekar Reddy scored more than 103 marks out of 150 marks in Group 1 preliminary exams.

