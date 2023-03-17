TSPSC cancels exams for Group I, other posts after question paper leak row

After a leaked question paper for the recruitment of engineers kicked up a row, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has decided to cancel the previously-conducted exams for recruitment to top government posts. The decision was made during a special Commission meeting on Friday, March 17, after examining the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and internal inquiry reports on the recent Assistant Engineer exam paper leak.

Among the cancelled exams are those conducted Group I posts, which include deputy collectors, panchayat officers, commercial tax officers, and other key roles. The TSPSC Group I exams were held on October 16 last year. The Commission also decided to cancel the exams for the recruitment of Assistant Executive Engineers and Divisional Accounts Officers, held on January 22 and February 26 respectively. Lakhs of candidates appeared for the exams and will have to retake them when the new dates are announced. In an official statement, TSPSC said that the preliminary Group I exams will take place on June 11 this year, while the dates for the other exams will be announced later.

On March 11, it was found that the question paper for the recruitment of Assistant Engineers to various departments was leaked. The Begum Bazar police in Hyderabad arrested nine people in connection with the leak, including TSPSC employees and a police constable. The case was transferred to the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was probing whether the question papers of other recruitment exams were also compromised.