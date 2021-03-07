TS EAMCET schedule released: All the dates you need to know

The final schedule for the TSEAMCET (Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test) has been released on Saturday by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University - Hyderabad (JNTUH). According to the schedule, the test will be conducted from July 5 to July 9 for Agriculture, Medical and the Engineering aspirants.

This time, the test is being conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University on behalf of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE). Students after pursuing their intermediate can take this entrance test to enter into the professional undergraduate courses in the streams of Engineering, Agriculture and Medical.

It can be noted that the test will be conducted in the online mode and there is no change either in the exam pattern or duration of the exam this year, according to the official communication by the JNTUH. The test will contain 160 questions which needs to be answered in 180 minutes. The test takes weightage from the Intermediate Board exams as well, which is 55% from the first year and 45% from the second year.

Here are some of the important dates to know for the test, according to the activity schedule released by the JNTU:

Appearance of Notification - March 18

Commencement of Submission of Online application forms - March 20

Last date for submission of online applications without Late Fee - May 18

Correction of online application data already submitted by the candidate - May 19 to May 27

Last date for submission of online applications with Late Fee of Rs 250/- - May 28

Last date for submission of online applications with Late Fee of Rs 500/- - June 7

Last date for submission of online applications with Late Fee of Rs 2,500/- June 17

Last date for submission of online applications with Late Fee of Rs 5,000/- June 28

Date and Time of Examination :

For Agriculture and Medical - Forenoon Session (FN): 9 AM to 12 Noon on July 5 to July 6

For Engineering stream - Afternoon Session (AN): 3 PM to 6 PM from July 7 to July 9