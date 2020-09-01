‘A true friend’: World leaders condole Pranab Mukherjee

Leaders from Russia and Sri Lanka, among others, recalled Pranab Mukherjee’s contributions in strengthening India’s relation with their countries.

From the United States of America to Russia, tributes poured in from various international leaders who condoled the death of former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee. He passed away on August 31 at the Army Research and Referral Hospital, Delhi. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has declared a seven-day state mourning in honour of the Bharat Ratna awardee.

“Our heartfelt condolences on the passing of former President Pranab Mukherjee. We stand with the people of India as they grieve the loss of a great leader who will be forever remembered in the annals of Indian history,” read a statement from the US Department of State, condoling the death of Pranab Mukherjee.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wrote to Prime Minister Modi expressing her sorrow. Calling the former President a ‘true friend of Bangladesh’, she wrote, ”His steadfast support and contribution in strengthening the relations between the two countries, especially during his tenure as the 13th President of India, will always be remembered with deep respect.”

In 2013, he was conferred with the Bangladesh Muktijuddho Sommanona (Liberation War Honour) for his valuable contribution to Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, too, termed Pranab Mukherjee a “true friend of Russia”. He wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. “As a true friend of Russia, he made significant personal contributions to strengthening the relations of a special and privileged strategic partnership between our countries,” he wrote.

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa took to Twitter to express his condolences. He wrote, ”I am saddened to hear of the passing of the former Indian President Bharatratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He was a statesman par excellence, a writer and a man loved by all. The passion with which he served his nation is unparalleled. My deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

Deeply saddened by the passing of Pranab Mukherjee, K P Sharma Oli, Prime Minister of Nepal wrote, “In his demise, Nepal has lost a great friend. We remember his contributions in strengthening Nepal-India relations in different capacities of his public life.”

He also conveyed his condolences to the government and people of India.

Lotay Tshering, the Prime Minister of Bhutan, also condoled the death of the former Indian President on Twitter. He wrote, “On behalf of the people of Bhutan, I offer our deepest condolences to the people of India on the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. We offer our sincere prayers and wish his family all the strength.”

Former President of Maldives, Maumoon Abdul Gayoom expressed his sadness over the passing of Pranab Mukherjee. “Deeply saddened by the passing of former President of India, Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He was a great statesman and a great friend of Maldives. He will be long remembered. Condolences to the friendly people of India,” he wrote.