TRS turns 20: Foundation day to be low key affair, says Telangana CM KCR

KCR gave a call to partymen to celebrate the occasion in a humble way given the ongoing lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

news Politics

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will hoist the party's flag at the TRS headquarters in Hyderabad at 9.30 am on Monday morning, marking the entry into its twentieth year of its existence.

Conveying greetings to people and party cadre, KCR gave a call to partymen to celebrate the occasion in a humble way given the ongoing lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Besides getting statehood for Telangana, TRS has achieved many milestones during the past two decades, he was quoted as saying in a press release on Sunday.

"The TRS government has done miracles in the past six years... with several achievements in sectors such as welfare, electricity, drinking water, irrigation, agriculture, industry and so on. The government has solved many problems that people had been facing for decades," KCR said.

According to him, the TRS party-led state government has been implementing many schemes and programmes in such a way that Telangana has become a trailblazer state.

Though the party was supposed to celebrate its two decades of existence in a grand manner, it opted to keep it a low-key affair given the prevailing situation in the state as well as the country.

KCR advised the party leaders to hoist flags at their respective places and also instructed them to follow lockdown rules strictly and not gather in groups.

According to the party's website, TRS party was founded on April 27, 2001 with the sole objective of achieving separate statehood for Telangana.

The state was formed on June 2, 2014 and KCR became the first Chief Minister. He was re-elected as CM after his party recorded a sweeping victory in the 2018 Assembly polls.

Many TRS leaders took to Twitter to share photos from the statehood movement, with Information Technology (IT) Minister KT Rama Rao, who is also KCR's son, urging people to donate blood on the occasion

On the eve of #TRSFormationDay tomorrow, donated blood to help the Thalassemia patients & others in medical emergencies



Also appealed to all @trspartyonline leaders & workers to work with local area hospitals & aid them by donating blood#KCR #Telangana

#20YearsOfTRS pic.twitter.com/EAJgt2K8WJ — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 26, 2020

Read:

COVID-19: Is Telangana turning away symptomatic people with no contact history?

‘Village lo Quarantine’: Satirical video on lockdown in rural setting is a hit

PTI inputs