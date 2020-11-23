TRS promises water supply and power related sops in its manifesto for GHMC polls

The Telangana Chief Minister has promised to provide free drinking water supply up to 20,000 litres for households.

news GHMC elections

The move to provide free drinking water up to 20,000 litres for households in Hyderabad is the key highlight of the ruling Telangana Rastra Samithiâ€™s (TRS) election manifesto for the upcoming Hyderabad municipal elections. The party manifesto for the election to be held on December 1 was released by the state's Chief Minister and TRS party chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday.

The TRS party if elected to the 130 wards in Greater Hyderabad promises to provide free drinking water supply up to 20,000 litres for households starting December. The Telangana Chief Minister at the time of addressing the media said the free drinking water will benefit 97 % of Hyderabad urban population. The state had also decided to waiver of Motor Vehicle tax for transport vehicles between March to September. The move will cost the exchequer Rs 267 crore while benefiting over 3 lakh families, estimates the party. The demand for waiving MV tax on vehicles had come strongly from the taxi drivers and transport associations. The party is also promising free power supply for barbershops and salons not only in Hyderabad, but across the state from December. The free power will also be extended to laundry shops and dhobi ghats. The state government has also waived the minimum demand charges for High Tention and Low tension power connections to industries, business houses, cinema theatres for the period between March to September. The manifesto promises that help will be extended for small budget movies. Movies made within a budget of Rs 10 crore will receive reimbursement of their state Goods and Service Tax (SGST). Permission has also been granted for all theatres to increase the number of shows and revise ticket charges like in the states Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi.

The TRS has also announced a master plan to manage floodwater through a Rs 12,000 crore project Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP). The plan is to increase the capacity of drains and flood water canals to withstand rainfall up to 30 to 40 cm.

The party promises giving priority to urban lung spaces in the city. Already 50 such spaces have been identified, and theme parks are being set up, claimed TRS.

The TRS promises to set up diagnostic services at basti dawakhanas in the city apart from opening three more Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) hospitals.

Some of the older promises by the party such as the development of Musi Riverfront, linking of the Hyderabad metro from the Raidurgam station to Shamshabad airport, improving road connectivity within the city by building a Regional Ring Road, setting up more Sewerage Treatment plants and promoting electric vehicles also feature in the party manifesto.