TRS municipal councillor hacked to death in broad daylight in Mahabubabad

32-year-old Banoth Ravi was allegedly attacked by four assailants, who came in a car and escaped after the attack.

news Crime

A public representative belonging to Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) was brutally hacked to death in broad daylight in Telangana's Mahabubabad town on Thursday, police said. Unidentified men attacked municipal councillor Banoth Ravi (32) with axes after they waylaid him with a tractor.

According to police, Ravi was attacked when he was returning on a motorbike after visiting the municipal office. Ravi was around his friend's house when unknown persons blocked his way with a tractor. He was then attacked with a group of people with axes. He was allegedly attacked by four assailants, who came in a car and escaped after the attack. Local residents shifted the profusely bleeding councillor to a hospital, where he succumbed while undergoing treatment.

Mahabubabad district superintendent of police Sharath Chandra said the assailants had come in a car. He said two of them have been identified. He said the preliminary investigation shows that the killing was due to a dispute in business transactions between the victim and the accused.

"The incident is not political in nature," the SP said. The police have formed four teams to track down the assailants. Ravi was elected as the councillor to Mahabubabad municipality as an independent candidate but later joined the ruling party TRS.

TRS MP Maloth Kavitha and other party leaders visited the hospital and consoled the deceased councillorâ€™s family.