TRS MP N Nageswara Rao’s son robbed at knifepoint in Hyderabad

Prithvi, who is a businessman, had filed a complaint that two men entered his car and pointed a knife at his neck, forcing him to transfer money online.

news Crime

The son of a TRS MP was robbed by two men, who threatened him at knifepoint and forced him to make an online transfer Rs 75,000. The incident occurred in Hyderabad on July 30 but came to light on Tuesday, August 2.

The police said that Prithvi, who is a businessman, filed a complaint that two men on a motorcycle forced him to stop the car at Toli Chowki in Hyderabad at around 4.30 am. The two men got into the car and one of them put a knife at Prithvi's neck, and forced him to drive towards Kondapur. Prithvi had added in his complaint that the robbers consumed liquor in the vehicle and physically assaulted him. They then forced him to transfer Rs 75,000 via PhonePe.

According to the complaint, one of the assailants later drove the car towards SR Nagar. He also hit a few two-wheelers parked by the roadside. When the car was being driven through Punjagutta, Prithvi jumped out. After covering some distance, the two assailants left the car and escaped. Based on Prithvi's complaint, police registered a case of dacoity and took up investigation.

Two people have been arrested for attacking Prithvi, the police said. Panjagutta Inspector Harishchandra Reddy told TNM, "Two accused from the Towlichowki are arrested and sent to remand,” adding that the knife that was used to threaten Prithvi has not been recovered from them yet.