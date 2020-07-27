TRS MLA’s personal assistant arrested for threatening, verbally abusing doctor

The accused allegedly threatened the doctor after his relative was asked to take an X-Ray from another block in the hospital.

news Crime

The Warangal police have arrested the personal assistant of a TRS MLA for allegedly threatening and verbally abusing a female doctor and attempting to injure her on Sunday at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital. Chaitanya, the PA of TRS MLA from Husnabad V Satish Kumar, had allegedly verbally abused the female doctor claiming poor service to her relative who was admitted at the government hospital in Warangal. He also allegedly tried to throw a stool at the doctor.

Following the incident, at around 11 pm on Sunday, nearly 200 junior doctors gathered outside the hospital protesting against the violent behaviour of Chaitanya. According to protesting doctors, Chaitanya’s relative was admitted to the hospital for a leg injury. However, as the X-ray machine was defunct in her block, she was asked to be shifted to the next block which had the facility. Taking offence to this, Chaitanya claimed that he was Minister KT Rama Rao’s PA, and allegedly threatened the doctor, abused her verbally and then grabbed a stool to hit her, said doctors.

Narrating the incident to the media, the victim, a PG student said, “We were examining the patient, and having deliberations with the orthopedic department and asked them to take an X-ray of the injured leg. The family took offence and asked us why we were asking for an X-ray from a different block? They claim that we were harassing them by making them go round and round in the hospital. What can we do when the X-ray machine is not working?” she asked.

The doctor further said that MGM, which is the district hospital of Warangal, lacks several facilities, for which they are facing the brunt from patients.

Shortly after the protest, Warangal police reached the hospital and took down a complaint from the doctors and arrested Chaitanya.

Speaking to TNM, Matawada police Inspector, Ganesh said, “We have arrested the accused, Chaitanya under 332 IPC (whoever voluntarily causes hurt to any person being a public servant in the discharge of his duty as such public servant) and also under the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897.”