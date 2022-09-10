TRS leaders demand KCR’s entry into national politics, announcement soon

TRS party district presidents gathered together on Friday and requested KCR to take the national political plunge without further delay.

news Politics

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao seems to have signalled party cadres and supporters to create a hype around the launch of the party’s national outfit. Since the last two days, TRS social media activists, supporters and media outlets associated with the party have created a feeling that the party’s launch date is imminent. It is likely that KCR may make the announcement on or before Dasara.

On Friday, TRS party district presidents gathered together to request KCR to take the national political plunge soon. They stated that the country needs his leadership to end the BJP rule. “People across the country are awaiting KCR’s entry into national politics to bring a qualitative change in the country’s politics and to end the undemocratic and divisive rule of the BJP,” said the party’s district presidents, while addressing a press conference on Friday.

On Thursday and Friday, TRS social media activists took to social media to demand that the launch of the national party be made soon. Media organisations affiliated to TRS, like Namasthe Telangana and Telangana Today, had articles hinting at a possible announcement soon. Several TRS supporters used Desh Ke Neta as a hashtag while requesting KCR to announce his decision soon.

KCR revived the idea of an alternative to the BJP and vowed to play a key role in national politics by evolving a new agenda to bring what he calls a qualitative change. Despite his often reiterated plans to call meetings of all like-minded parties to discuss and work out an alternative agenda, Chandrasekhar Rao failed to make any progress.

KCR visited a few states in the last couple of months and held talks with leaders like Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Arvind Kejriwal, Akhilesh Yadav and Hemant Soren but could not bring other key regional leaders like Mamata Banerjee and Naveen Patnaik on board.

Ever since he first proposed the idea of a national alternative in 2018, KCR repeatedly announced plans to hold meetings with economic experts, intellectuals and retired bureaucrats to prepare an alternate agenda but nothing happened on the ground.

TRS sources said the national party is likely to be called Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). A final decision in this regard was expected to be taken on June 19 at the extended meeting of the TRS executive but this was postponed apparently due to the Presidential elections. The TRS leadership is reportedly keen to have the TRS symbol of a car for the BRS as well. The TRS office coming up in the national capital will serve as the headquarters of the proposed national party, party sources said.