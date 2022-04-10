TRS leaders arrive in Delhi, stage set for â€˜maha dharnaâ€™ over paddy procurement

TRS MPs, MLAs and ministers will participate in the protest demanding procurement of entire paddy produced in the state by the Union government.

Ahead of the TRS (Telangana Rastra Samiti) protest against the Union government's paddy procurement policy in the national capital on April 11, TRS leaders arrived in Delhi and inspected the protest site at Ashoka road earlier in the morning on April 10. Alleging that the Union governmentâ€™s paddy procurement is discriminatory, TRS leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Sunday, April 10, said that the Union government's policies are a threat to the national food security system.

Speaking to media persons, she said the schemes and policies of the Union government are a threat to the national food security system and that the TRS party will fight for the interest of the farmers. Kavitha, who is the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said, "No government has prospered ever at the cost of farmers in India and warned the BJP Government of the far-reaching consequences of ignoring farmers."

She said the TRS party under the leadership of KCR will stand and fight for the interest of every farmer. All TRS MPs, MLAs and ministers will participate in the protest. The Telangana government has been demanding procurement of entire paddy produced in the state, but the Union government has said that it will purchase only raw rice and not parboiled rice.

There has been no letup in the protests by TRS across Telangana to demand that the Union government procure the entire paddy produced in the state during the ongoing Rabi season. On April 6, TRS leaders held road blockades on highways at various places across Telangana as part of the protests. On April 8, party leaders and cadres led by state ministers and legislators took out rallies and put up black flags atop their houses. April 8 was the third consecutive day of the statewide protests by TRS. On April 7, the ministers and other leaders led the protests in all district headquarters. The TRS cadres had blocked highways leading to Mumbai, Nagpur, Bengaluru and Vijayawada on April 6.