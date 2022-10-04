TRS leader’s son arrested for raping minor and circulating video

The prime accused G Shyam is the son of a TRS leader and former Mandal Parishad President in Sreepathipalli.

news Crime

The 20-year-old son of a Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader from Jangaon district was arrested on Monday, October 3 for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl, and circulating the visuals of the rape on social media. The prime accused, G Shyam, is the son of former TRS mandal parishad president of Sreepathipalli. Speaking to TNM, Station Ghanpur ACP D Raghu Chander said, “A minor girl was befriended and raped by the prime accused. The act was recorded by the accused on his mobile phone and later shared on messaging platforms.”

Five of the prime accused’s friends allegedly helped him circulate the video. While T Sambaraju, one of the five friends, is a major, the remaining four are minors, according to the police. Shyam and Sambaraju have been remanded to police custody.

“The prime accused and one more person have been remanded. The main accused has been booked under 376 IPC (Punishment for rape), under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and under the relevant sections of the IT Act. Four others have also been booked under the IT act,” the ACP added.

Though the incident occurred a few days ago, it came to light only on Monday after the video started doing the rounds on WhatsApp. The survivor’s family confronted Shyam and his family for the horrific act. Soon, a clash broke out between both families. Based on a complaint filed by the girl’s family, the police arrested Shyam.

According to the police, Shyam used the video of the sexual assault to threaten the victim. He used to call the victim frequently and threaten to release the video if she didn’t give in to his demands. The accused circulated the video in village WhatsApp groups with the help of his friends.

The police recorded the survivor’s statement on Monday and later shifted her to a government hospital for medical examination.

READ: KCR to declare name of national party on October 5