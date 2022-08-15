TRS leader’s aide hacked to death in Telangana, family blames CPI(M) leaders

Following the murder of Tammineni Krishnaiah, an aide of former minister Thummala Nageswara Rao, his supporters attacked CPI(M) leader Tammineni Koteswara Rao’s house, blaming him for the murder.

news Crime

Tension prevailed in Teldarupalli village of Telangana's Khammam district on Monday, August 15, after a leader associated with the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) was hacked to death by unidentified persons. Tammineni Krishnaiah, an aide of former minister and TRS leader Thummala Nageswara Rao, was attacked on Monday morning when he was going to Teldarupalli in an auto. As Krishnaiah fell to the ground, the assailants reportedly attacked him with hunting sickles.

Speaking about the incident, Khammam Additional Deputy Commissioner Of Police (Law & Order) Subhash Chandra Bose told HMTV, “Around 11 am, when Tammineni Krishnaiah was returning from Gurralapadu to his hometown of Teldarupalli, a few unidentified men stopped his auto on the village outskirts and brutally hacked him to death. A police investigation is ongoing. The clues team and forensic team are here. The motive for the murder will be found and the culprits will be arrested soon. A search is on for the suspects.”

Krishnaiah’s family members have alleged that CPI(M) sympathisers from the village are behind the murder, and stated that there was a political rivalry between TRS and CPI(M) leaders in the region. “Krishnaiah’s family members say that there is a power tussle between TRS and CPI(M), and CPI(M) sympathisers from the village are behind the murder,” the Additional DCP said.

Krishnaiah’s daughter told TV9 that the family suspects CPI(M) state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram and his brother Tammineni Koteswara Rao’s role in the murder. She alleged that the CPI(M) leaders resented her father as he was not subservient to them as they expected him to be. “They would threaten people who would associate themselves with my father, they would encroach on people’s lands, do injustice to them. My father would help them out. Everyone warned him to be careful, that they would hurt him,” she alleged.

Following Krishnaiah’s death, his supporters attacked Tammineni Koteswara Rao’s house, blaming him for the murder. They damaged vehicles and vandalised furniture and other items. Police personnel were deployed to bring them under control. The murder, followed by the attack on the CPI(M) leader's house, triggered tension in Teldarupalli in Khammam Rural mandal.

With IANS inputs