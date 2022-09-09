TRS leader grabs mic, confronts Assam CM Himanta during Hyderabad event

The TRS leader later spoke to the media and alleged that he had reacted to Sarma’s comments against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

A Ganesh idol immersion rally in Hyderabad attended by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma saw a brief disruption on Friday, September 9, with a local Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader turning the mic away from the speaker and trying to confront the Assam CM. Sarma had been invited by the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS) to attend the idol immersion procession concluding the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Interrupting a speech by one of the BGUS members, a man wearing a pink scarf turned the mic away from the speaker and appeared to confront Sarma. The TRS leader, later identified as Nand Kishore Vyas, was immediately removed from the dais.

The incident led to mild tension at the location at Moazzam Jahi market, as TRS and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers raised slogans against each other. The TRS leader, Nand Kishore Vyas, was taken to the Abid Road police station. However, no case was registered against him as of Friday evening. He later spoke to the media and alleged that he had reacted to Sarma’s comments against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. “At the event organised by BGUS, Assam CM Himata Biswa Sarma made unnecessary comments. He was here for a religious event, he could speak about Ganesh, about the procession. Instead, he made abusive comments on KCR and I couldn’t tolerate that. I went and requested him to leave,” he said.

Vyas further said, “There was a mishap, and the procession is continuing peacefully. I appeal to people to enjoy the procession peacefully. I warn members of the BJP and BGUS, from now on, if any of your leaders come from outside Telangana and say objectionable things about our Chief Minister, it will not be tolerated. They will be given a befitting reply.”

#WATCH | Telangana: A man tried to confront Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma by dismantling the mic on a stage at a rally in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/HFX0RqVEd8 September 9, 2022

Earlier on Friday, Sarma had spoken to ANI in the midst of his Hyderabad visit and said, “CM KCR speaks about BJP-free politics but we speak about dynasty-free politics. We still see pictures of his son and daughter in Hyderabad. The country's politics should be free from dynastic politics.” He further said, “A government should be for the country, for the people, but never for a family. The country has a liberal front and an orthodox one, and polarisation between the two has always existed.”

Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav also claimed that the disruption was in response to alleged abusive remarks made against Telangana CM KCR. “As a responsible person, it’s better if he (Sarma) speaks about the event which he came to attend. I strongly condemn the use of such filthy language. Because of the vulgar language he used, I heard that the local people turned against him and even tried to grab the mic from him. Why did he comment against the Chief Minister and the state government … Can we not go to Assam and talk (against them)?” Minister Yadav said.

In a media statement on Friday, the Telangana BJP said the disruption was a “lousy attempt by TRS” to confront the Assam CM. NV Subhash, an official spokesperson for Telangana BJP, said, “The challenge by the TRS leader was quickly handled by Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi President Dr Bhagawanth Rao by tackling him down. This useless act by the TRS leader shows that KCR’s party is jealous as the public trust towards BJP is multiplying day by day,” he said.