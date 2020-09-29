TRS leader booked for rape of domestic worker arrested in Hyderabad



Madhu Yadav, a local TRS leader in Hyderabad who has been accused of rape and abetment to suicide of a domestic worker was arrested by the Hyderabad police on Monday. The younger sister of the deceased had filed a police complaint raising questions on the circumstances surrounding her sisterâ€™s demise. Police have booked Bathuku Madhusudan alias Madhu Yadav under Nirbhaya Act and Juvenile Justice Act besides sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Moinabad Police, who arrested Madhu Yadav, included the charges of rape (Section 376 in the IPC) in the FIR. The police had initially booked the case under Section 354, relating to outraging of modesty and Section 306 which deals with abetment to suicide. Speaking to a media outlet, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rajendra Nagar, K Ashok Chakravarthy, said that the accused will be in judicial custody.

Moinabad police booked a case against Madhu Yadav under section 354, 306, 376(2)(k) IPC and 75 & 79 of juvenile justice act. Today a large group of people protest in front of the PS. TRS Sarpanch & local leader Ravi Yadav and AIMIM Rahmat Baig sat on the road with protesters. pic.twitter.com/Sd4pJpAB1t September 27, 2020

Protests led by political parties broke out in some parts of the state on Sunday and activists demanded justice for the girl and her family. Protests were reported at Himayat Nagar crossroads in Moinabad, as well as in areas of Hyderabad such as Nampally and Tolichowki. Protests were also held in Nizamabad district. The protest in Hyderabad was reported to have caused traffic jams in Moinabad area.

In her complaint, the deceasedâ€™s sister said that the two of them had been working as domestic workers at Madhu Yadavâ€™s residence for the past four years. The complaint reportedly said that for four days prior to her sisterâ€™s death, Madhu Yadav was harassing them both after getting drunk.

The FIR states that on September 24 at around 10 am, the complainant found her elder sister weeping but did not provide her with a reason. The same day at around 10 pm, the elder sibling was seen talking to Madhu Yadav by the complainant. The complainant adds that her sister was taken to a bedroom and the room was locked from the inside.

The complaint goes on to add that the younger sibling found her sister dead inside Madhu Yadavâ€™s room at 4 am, allegedly after taking her own life. The complainant, however, suspects foul play and the police added sections of rape after obtaining a preliminary postmortem report.

