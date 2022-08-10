TRS hits out at outgoing VP Venkaiah Naidu over remarks against â€˜freebie cultureâ€™

Observing that there is now a trend of terming welfare schemes as freebies, TRS MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla alleged that the Union government is putting pressure on the state government to stop such schemes.

news Politics

As the â€˜freebie politicsâ€™ debate returned to the spotlight, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday, August 9 cautioned against the announcement of populist measures by political parties on the eve of elections, and said the "freebie culture" has led to deteriorating financial health of many states. The remarks by Naidu in his last address as the country's Vice President came even as Telangana's ruling TRS said the welfare of poorer sections of society is not a â€˜freebieâ€™ and that welfare measures taken by governments should continue. Naidu demits office on Wednesday at the end of his five-year term.

In a press release issued in Hyderabad, TRS MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla, daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said it is the responsibility of the elected government, state or Union, to take care of the poor. Observing that there is now a trend of terming welfare schemes as freebies, she alleged that the Union government is putting pressure on the state government to stop the schemes. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is opposing this, she said, adding its government in Telangana runs about 250 welfare schemes.

"Because, welfare of any poor person is the responsibility of the government and the atmosphere that is being created across the nation today, saying that welfare is freebie is not correct," said Kavitha. Writing off debt to the tune of crores of rupees is the actual freebie, she added. "I believe a freebie is what BJP government has now done. It has written off 10 lakh crore of debt of fraudulent agencies. That is freebie. Welfare for weaker sections is never a freebie. It is our social obligation, of the government's too..."

The nation is a diverse one, and it is the government's responsibility to help the poorer sections to break the cycle of poverty and help them progress, Kavitha said. The state governments are working towards helping the poor, and the Union government should not place hindrances on that, she added.

Addressing Indian Information Service officers of 2018 and 2019 batches in Delhi, Naidu said the government should definitely support the poor and needy, but at the same time should prioritise health, education and infrastructure development. Cautioning against populist measures to garner votes from various political parties, Vice President Naidu said freebie culture has led to the deteriorating financial health of many states.

Naidu's remarks came against the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently cautioning people against what he called as "revdi culture" saying poll freebies are offered to woo voters, and called it "very dangerous" for the development of the country. The Supreme Court on August 3 also asked stakeholders like the Union government, Niti Aayog, Finance Commission and the RBI to brainstorm on the "serious" issue of freebies announced during elections and put forth constructive suggestions to tackle this practice, saying no political party will oppose such handouts or like to debate it in Parliament.

Meanwhile, a PIL was filed in the Supreme Court submitting that an economic impact assessment is essential before distribution of freebies, and sought the constitution of a committee of experts to examine the practice without adequacy of budgetary provisions. The Public Interest Litigation(PIL) filed by lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay in the apex court sought action against political parties for irrational freebies. Senior advocate Vijay Hansaria, on behalf of the petitioner, submitted that the two highest economic bodies of the country have expressed concern over the long-term impact on the distribution of freebies by states without proper fiscal and budgetary management.

"It is submitted that state governments have been borrowing money even when the loan from Government of India is outstanding without complying with requirements of Article 293(3) and (4). It is necessary to have a strict enforcement of these provisions including a 'system of credit rating' being introduced for grant of credit facilities to the state government," the submissions, filed through advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey, stated.

The petitioner sought the constitution of a committee of experts to examine the practice of making poll commitments involving financial resources without adequacy of budgetary provisions and suggest remedial measures.