TRS corporator attacked, his car set ablaze by mob over death of domestic worker

Anand, who was working at the Corporator's residence was found dead on August 18 under mysterious circumstances.

Alleging that a Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) corporator had a hand in the death of a youth, a mob set fire to his car, chased him into a school where he took refuge and was later rescued by the police. The incident was reported from Khammam district in Telangana on Tuesday.

The deceased youth identified as Anand was working at the residence of the Khammam Municipal Corporation corporator Ramamurthy Naik as a housekeeping assistant but died on August 18 under suspicious circumstances. The police registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances and were investigating.

On Tuesday, Naik was in his car traveling to Kaikondaigudem village to inaugurate online classes at a government school when relatives of the deceased youth stopped him and questioned him about the death.

The corporator allegedly manhandled the victim's father which angered the villagers. The mob started attacking the vehicle soon after, forcing the corporator to hide in a school.

The corporator took refuge at a Zilla Parishad High School and was escorted from the scene by the local police. When the police were shifting the car to the police station, the mob again attacked it and set it afire. The vehicle was completely gutted.

Anand's mother Tejawath Vijaya told the media that on August 18 Naik summoned the youth to his function hall at Jalagam Nagar for welding work. He was, however, found dead later in the afternoon under mysterious circumstances. The family had approached the corporator earlier seeking answers but was turned away. The mother even accused the corporator of manhandling her daughter, reported The New Indian Express.

On Tuesday evening Naik was suspended from the TRS by the party mandal president Bellam Venu who took a serious view on the matter.

The corporator has denied all the allegations stating that Anand died after getting an epileptic attack while erecting a tent. He said they shifted him to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.