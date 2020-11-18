'TRS conspiracy': Union Min Kishan Reddy alleges GHMC poll dates 'too soon'

The nomination of candidates is being accepted from November 17 to November 20.

news GHMC Elections

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy, on Tuesday questioned the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) led government in Telangana as to why the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Commission (GHMC) polls were being conducted earlier than expected. The State Election Commission (SEC) announced the schedule for the Hyderabad civic body polls on Tuesday, following which the minister addressed the media and alleged that the TRS government had joined hands with the poll body to come up with the notification.

According to reports, the minister alleged that it was a conspiracy by the TRS party to conduct elections in a hurry. He pointed out that only three days were given for the parties to have their candidates finalised and file their nominations. Kishan Reddy further added that the BJP had already proved its power in the Dubbaka bye-elections, where it won, and the same would be repeated in the GHMC polls as well.

He alleged that under the TRS government, the greater Hyderabad region was not developed at all and highlighted examples of bad roads, overflowing drainages and lapses in the drinking water system in the city. The minister also spoke about the devastation caused by the recent floods in which about 5 lakh houses had been affected, which resulted in 15 lakh people being displaced, as per government data.

The minister expressed his confidence that BJP would come to power in this GHMC elections and would make a BJP leader the cityâ€™s next mayor. He further said that they would not only win the GHMC polls, but also would win next Assembly elections in the state.

The party is preparing their list of candidates and its manifesto is also being prepared by taking expert opinions. The party added that they would release their first list of candidates on Wednesday.