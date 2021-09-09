TRS capitalises on delay in announcement of Huzurabad bye-poll

While the TRS is seeing it as a chance to penetrate into all corners of the constituency, the BJP seems to have left the battle to its candidate Eatala Rajender alone.

news Politics

The ruling TRS party seems to be using the delay in the announcement of the schedule for the Huzurabad-bye election to its advantage. While the TRS is seeing the Election Commission of India's (ECI) decision to delay the bye-election schedule as a chance to penetrate into all corners of the constituency, the BJP seems to have left the battle to its candidate Eatala Rajender alone. Last week, the ECI, based on a request from the Telangana government, decided to conduct the bye-election for Huzurabad only after November 4. The seat has been lying vacant for the last few months as former Health Minister and senior TRS leader Eatala Rajender resigned after he was ousted from the cabinet, amidst allegations of land grabbing.

Sources within the TRS feel that the time between the bye-election is a 'treaty period' as they can reach out to more people with the schemes that they are undertaking. However, Telangana BJP state president Bandi Sanjay has alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has urged the ECI to delay the bye-election as he is afraid of losing in Huzurabad.

Speaking at an event, Sanjay said, "No matter how many times they postpone the election, it is the BJP which is going to win. People have lost trust in Chief Minister KCR. How many ever schemes he brings out, they know he only comes up with them when there are elections." Observers feel that except the occasional clamouring, the BJP is not fighting it out in Huzurabad, while TRS leaders including Finance Minister Harish Rao are camping in the constituency. BJPs prominent leaders including Bandi Sanjay are away from Huzurabad as they are busy with the ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ (People’s Struggle Tour), which may not tilt the wind in favour of Eatala.

Speaking to TNM, TRS spokesperson Manne Krishank said, "The state government has informed ECI about difficulties such as floods and pandemic. The decision to hold the bye-election later was taken at the ECI’s discretion." He further added, "Why are they (BJP) scared of delay? If the leader is genuine, he should be ready to fight whenever it takes place."

CM KCR himself, has promised over Rs 20,000 crore for the implementation of Dalita Bandhu, a direct cash transfer scheme meant for the empowerment of Scheduled Castes (SC). It was in Huzurabad that the scheme was launched on a pilot basis, with the hopes that it could turn the wind in favour of the TRS.

Krishank, who has presently camped in Huzurabad, when asked if the TRS is trying to encash on the delay by reaching out to targeted groups, said that schemes such as Dalita Bandhu are not designed in view of the bye-election but in the interest of Dalits across the state.

Senior political commentator Palwai Raghavendra Reddy says that the delay, whatever be the reason, can favour TRS and adversely affect Eatala. Raghavendra Reddy said, "It is not possible to hold public sentiment for a long time. People will eventually see the situation differently than it was initially. The delay will hurt Eatala Rajender's chances."

"Eatala might have had some scope if the bye-election had come instantly after his resignation, but at present, by the time the schedule is announced, KCR may tilt people in his favour,” Raghavendra Reddy added. The TRS has decided to field its student wing president Gellu Mahesh Yadav against Eatala, while the Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are yet to announce their candidates.