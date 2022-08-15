TRS, BJP cadres clash in Telangana during state BJP chief’s padayatra

Both BJP Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay and TRS Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao blamed the other side, claiming that workers of their own party were injured in the clashes.

Clashes broke out between the supporters of the ruling TRS and the BJP during state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar's ongoing padayatra or walkathon in Jangaon district of Telangana on Monday, August 15. The clash, including stone-pelting, occurred at Devaruppala in the district and two persons suffered minor injuries, police said. Both sides are expected to lodge complaints with the police on the incident, they said.

Bandi Sanjay, who resumed his padayatra after the incident, alleged that "TRS goons" pelted stones leaving two BJP workers injured. "TRS goons pelted stones leaving 2 @BJP4Telangana karyakartas injured during #PrajaSangramaYatra3 at Devaruppala on #IndependenceDay. Is this Gandhian politics preached by TRS?" he tweeted. He alleged that the TRS created unrest when BJP was peacefully carrying out the padayatra.

Meanwhile, state Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, who spoke to reporters in Jangaon, blamed BJP for the clashes. He claims that a few TRS workers were injured due to stone pelting by BJP workers after they questioned criticism of KCR during Bandi Sanjay’s padayatra. He questioned what the BJP had done for the people. Stating that a lot of development has taken place during the TRS regime, he said Bandi Sanjay should first understand the welfare and development that took place on the ground. Bandi Sanjay began the third phase of his 'padayatra' on August 2 from the temple town of Yadadri.

TRS goons pelted stones leaving 2 @BJP4Telangana karyakartas injured during #PrajaSangramaYatra3 at Devaruppala on #IndependenceDay.



Is this Gandhian politics preached by TRS? #TRStalksGandhiFollowsRazakars pic.twitter.com/GHALs5DsRn — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) August 15, 2022

Bandi Sanjay on the other hand alleged that "police behaved like TRS karyakartas". He said he spoke to Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy and sought immediate action on the incident. “Even as we are peacefully marching, TRS is creating unrest. Police behaved like TRS Karyakartas. Spoke to DGP garu and sought immediate action on the incident. Telangana will definitely react to this incident,” Bandi Sanjay said.

