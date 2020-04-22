â€˜Trivikramaâ€™ team in a fix over shooting in Australia

According to sources, the Trivikrama team had planned to fly down to Australia on April 14 for the final schedule but it did not happen amid the lockdown.

Flix Sandalwood

The makers of Trivikrama had earmarked several locations in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Rajasthan, Dandeli, and Australia for the shooting and it was progressing at a brisk pace until the lockdown was announced. According to sources, the Trivikrama team had planned to fly down to Australia on April 14 for the final schedule but it did not happen. According to the filmâ€™s director Sahana Murthy, locations in Australia were selected several months ago and advance payment has been made to the government authorities concerned. Therefore, it is not possible to change the location. This means, there would be a delay in the filmâ€™s progress and its release.

Veteran Kannada actor V Ravichadranâ€™s younger son, Vikram is all set to make his debut with Trivikrama and it comes with the tagline High Voltage Love Story. Touted to be a complete romantic entertainer, it will have Vikram Ravichandran in the chocolate boy image. Akanksha Sharma has been being roped in to play the female lead and Akshara Gowda will be seen playing the second heroine.

Sources close to the film unit say that Vikram is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that it grabs the eyeballs of the audiences. On that note, we had reported earlier that the Trivikrama team had shot a unique fight sequence using camels in Rajasthan and that it would be the highlight of the film. Around 15 camels were used for this stunt sequence featuring Vikram, Rohit Roy, and Sadhu Kokila. The stunt was choreographed by master Vijay and it took six days for the team to complete the shooting. The director added that this will be a 3-minute fight sequence post interval.

Trivikrama is bankrolled by Sommanna and Suresh under the banner Gowri Entertainers. Arjun Janya is on board to compose the tunes for Trivikrama with Nagendra Prasad penning the lyrics and Santhosh Rai Pathaje handling the camera.

Content provided by Digital Native