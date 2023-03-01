Tripura: Security tightened to prevent post poll violence

Security measures taken include, mobile patrolling during evening and night hours, checking of vehicles, hotels and CCTV monitoring.

Security has been beefed up in Tripura ahead of the announcement of the results of February 16 Assembly elections on Thursday, an official said on Wednesday, March 1. Security forces from Union and state have conducted flag marches as well as area domination patrolling, an official said. Meanwhile, district administration officials have convened hundreds of peace meetings in all the 60 assembly constituencies in Tripura to prevent any incidents of violence after the announcement of results.