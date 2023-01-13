Trichy airport expansion to be completed by June 2023

Being built at a cost of Rs 951 crore, the new building has been designed to process 2,900 passengers during peak hours.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has embarked on a project to expand the Trichy Airport which includes construction of a new integrated passenger terminal building, a new apron and an Air Traffic Control (ATC) Tower. Being built at a cost of Rs 951 crore and slated to be ready by June 2023, the new building has been designed to process 2,900 passengers during peak hours. Equipped with 48 check-in counters and 10 boarding bridges, the terminal will be an energy efficient building with sustainable features.

Officials said that the airport expansion project also includes a new apron, associated taxiways, isolation bay to make the airport suitable for a Multiple Apron Ramp System. Other than this, construction of a control room, supporting equipment rooms, Terminal RADAR, RADAR simulation, automation facilities, AAI offices and meteorological offices are also part of the project. The project also includes a four-lane elevated access road connecting the terminal building to the city.

As per AAI, more than 85% of the construction work for the terminal building is completed and the project will be ready by June 2023. Trichy is the third largest airport of Tamil Nadu in terms of passenger traffic after Chennai and Coimbatore. Development of aviation infrastructure will ensure enhanced air connectivity for the travelers of Trichy and surrounding areas in Tamil Nadu.

In December 2022, the Chennai airport planned to modify the existing cargo infrastructure and expand its apron bays. The airport needed additional apron bays so that it can handle a projected 55 million passengers more than usual. Despite being one of the largest airports in the country in terms of passenger volume, the Chennai airport is the smallest in terms of area as it is constructed on only 1,317 acres of land.