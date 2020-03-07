Tribunal reserves verdict on suspension of Andhra ex-IB chief Venkateswara Rao

news Bureaucracy

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has reserved its verdict on suspension of former Andhra Intelligence chief AB Venkateswara Rao, Director General (DG) rank police officer, weeks after he approached the Tribunal.

Rao was accused of "endangering" national security through his "acts of treason" during his stint as state Intelligence chief during the Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) regime.

On Friday, a bench comprising CAT Chairman, Justice L Narasimha Reddy and member BV Sudhkar took decision to reserve the verdict after hearing the arguments of Andhra government and Rao’s counsel.

Rao's counsel, G Vidyasagar argued that his suspension order hasn't followed required procedure and was done without giving any notice and without intimation to the Union Home Ministry. Vidyasagar reportedly argued that there is no truth in the allegations of benefiting Rao's son Sai Krishna. The government claimed that it has prima facie evidence on "grave misconduct" of 1989 batch IPS officer Rao.

Arguments of both parties have ended before CAT.

While Rao claimed that the government decision was "politically motivated”, the state government had suspended him from service based on a report by Director General of Police (Head of Police Force) Gautam Sawang, alleging "serious misconduct" in the process of procurement of security equipment.

A confidential report on the IPS officer said that he "wilfully disclosed" intelligence protocols and procedures of police to a foreign defence manufacturing firm.

The report also alleged that Rao had breached the service rules by colluding with one RT Inflatables Private Limited, an Israeli defence equipment manufacturer, to illegally award critical intelligence and surveillance contract to his son Chetan Sai Krishna, who was CEO of Akasam Advanced Systems Pvt. Ltd. (primary bidder on behalf of RT Inflatables Pvt. Ltd.).

Rao was heading the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) until his suspension. The government has asked him not to leave the state headquarters without due permission from the authorities concerned.

