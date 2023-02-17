Tribal couple in Andhra carry their baby’s dead body on two-wheeler for 100 km

A press release by the hospital superintendent issued on Friday said that the parents were unaware that an ambulance was on the way and left 15 minutes prior to its arrival.

news News

A couple from Kumada, a tribal village in Munchingiputtu mandal of Alluri Seetharamaraju district in Andhra Pradesh carried their 14-days old child’s dead body on a scooty for over 100 km as they were unable to access ambulance facility to their village from King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam district on Thursday, February 16. However a press release by the hospital superintendent issued on Friday said that the parents were unaware that an ambulance was on the way and left 15 minutes prior to its arrival. .

As per media reports, the couple asked for an ambulance to take their child who passed away at KGH in Vizag to their village which is about 120 km away. The hospital staff could not provide an ambulance for such a long distance and hence the couple carried the child's body on a two-wheeler to Paderu. The staff of the Paderu government hospital, who learnt about them, arranged for an ambulance from Paderu to their village.

According to Dr P Ashok Kumar, Superintendent of KGH, the mother gave birth to the child on February 2 at Paderu Government hospital in Alluri Seetharamaraju district. However, due to respiratory problems, the child was referred to KGH hospital in Visakhapatnam, where he was put on a ventilator. The child did not survive the treatment and was declared dead on Thursday.

Dr Ashok Kumar denied the allegations on the hospital staff and said, “There is no question of unavailability of the ambulances. In case if the government ambulance is not available then the KGH management will arrange a private ambulance and pay for it.” He added that there are seven Mahaprasthanam vehicles specially designated to carry the deceased to their hometown.

According to the press release, the baby was declared dead at 7.50 am on Thursday and the body was handed over to the family by 8.30 am. The tribal cell in the hospital was intimated of the death for further proceedings at around 8.40 am. The ambulance was arranged by 9.15 am but the family couple left with the baby on two wheeler at 8.57 am even after being told to wait. The press release also stated that the incident will be investigated further.

Janasena party chief Pawan Kalyan issued a press release stating that, “It is not enough for the government to say that a budget of Rs.14 thousand crores was allocated to the medical and health department. People should be served accordingly.”