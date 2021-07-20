Tree felling row: Kerala issues new order cancelling 'good service entry' of officer

A few days ago, Revenue Secretary A Jayathilak had cancelled the ‘good service entry’ awarded to the Under Secretary, Revenue, OG Salini through a controversial order.

Amidst a lot of protest and opposition, the Kerala government has revised the order and issued a fresh one cancelling a woman government officer's good service entry. The action was allegedly taken against her as a vendetta for giving out certain information in an RTI reply on the tree felling issue, where the Kerala government had faced much criticism.

A few days ago, Revenue Secretary A Jayathilak issued a controversial order and cancelled the good service entry awarded to the OG Salini, Under Secretary, Revenue. "Facts that were brought to light subsequently based on a preliminary enquiry and examination of certain files clearly reveal that her integrity is not beyond doubt. I am, therefore, of the view that she is not eligible for a good service entry," said the order.

The words "I am, therefore, of the view" in the order had created a lot of opposition, as it was cited as a personal decision by Jayathilak. This order was revised on Monday to reflect that it was a government decision. “The government has examined the matter in detail and has decided to cancel the good service entry awarded to Salini OG with immediate effect,” said the new order.

However, the Congress and the Secretariat Action Council have alleged that this action against the women employee is harassment and “taking revenge” against her. After the issue, Salini went on leave.

Jayathilak's government order in October 2020, allowing the cutting of certain trees in patta land, had created a misunderstanding and later led to the cutting of hundreds of centuries-old rosewood trees in the Muttil Village of Wayanad district. It was questions relating to revenue ministers order and department's involvement in tree felling, that Salini gave replies to in the RTI plea that came before her that had left the Vijayan government fuming.

This new order is likely to invite more flak against the government, especially State Revenue Minister K Rajan, who, after the first order came out, feigned ignorance of it, saying that there is no rule that every file should be seen by the Minister concerned. The new order, saying that the decision was taken by the government, has already evoked reactions with Congress taking to the streets to protest.

Former Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala expressed dismay at what was happening in the government and how officials are being taken to task for doing their duty.