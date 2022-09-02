Tree-felling for NH widening kills migratory birds in Kerala for the second time

The Kerala Forest Department has initiated a legal action against the "guilty" contractor.

news Environment

Several newly-hatched Indian Cormorant chicks were killed and numerous eggs destroyed when a tree was felled for widening of the National Highway in Kerala's Malappuram district. This is the second time that felling of trees have led to death of breeding migratory birds in the district.

There was an outcry from residents and environmentalists after a video of a tree teeming with nesting birds being uprooted on National Highway 66 in Randathani in Keralaâ€™s Malappuram district in the first week of August. The latest incident, which happened on September 1, has been reported from VK Padi near Thirurangadi. The video of the incident showed birds flying away, and numerous cormorant chicks falling down as an earthmover brought down a tamarind tree.

The Kerala Forest Department has initiated a legal action against the "guilty" contractor. Indian Cormorant (known as Neerkaka in Malayalam) comes under Schedule 4 of Indian Wildlife Protection Act. Expressing their ire, scores of locals gathered at the location where the chicks were lying dead.

"The Forest department officials owe us an answer on how this happened. The breeding season of these birds takes place between June and November and it is rather unfortunate that at the peak of the breeding season, this happened," the angry locals said. Better sense should have prevailed, they added.

Directing strict action against the guilty, State Public Works Minister PA Mohammed Riyas has sought an explanation from the National Highway Authority of India (nhai_ officials on the incident.

Thomas Lawrence, CEO of Save Wetlands International Movement, had written a letter to Union Minister of Transport Nitin Gadkari and NHAI officials highlighting the felling of trees at Randathani in Malappuram as part of NH widening project, which resulted in death of several migratory birds.

The letter requested that a few more days be given so that young chics of migratory birds can fly away.

(With inputs from Agencies)

