Travelling to or out of Chennai between June 19-June 30? What you need to know

The TN government on Monday declared that Chennai, and parts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur districts will go under complete lockdown from June 19 to June 30.

news Coronavirus

Travel in and out of Chennai has become a matter of concern yet again with the state government announcing a complete lockdown in Tamil Nadu's capital from June 19 to June 30. The AIADMK government in its latest order has categorically stated that e-passes will be provided for those people requesting to travel out of Chennai (inter-state and inter-district) only for emergencies and unavoidable events. This includes weddings, deaths and medical emergencies.

Since the fourth lockdown, several relaxations have come into play in terms of travel, allowing residents to easily move to other states and to travel to other districts in the state. On May 25, flight services resumed from Tamil Nadu's capital to other states.

According to the latest government order, "E-passes will be provided for those people requesting to travel out of Chennai only for events like weddings, deaths and medical emergencies."

The Chennai airport confirmed that 12-day lockdown would not disrupt flight operations during the period.

#Chennaiairport update: We are receiving numerous queries on airport operations during the intense #lockdown (June 19-30) period announced in #Chennai and neighbouring districts. It is hereby clarified that airport operations will continue undettered with existing regulations. â€” Chennai (MAA) Airport (@aaichnairport) June 15, 2020

However, for those coming to Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur from outside the state through air, trains and ships, the present norms will continue to remain applicable.Those arriving in Tamil Nadu by air and train should have the mandatory e-pass, according to current norms. All passengers are tested for COVID-19 and then they are quarantined in government-run institutions till their results come. If their test returns positive they are moved to hospital, if not they can go home but have to quarantine themselves for 14 days. Those coming from hotspot states - Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi and those coming from other countries will have to compulsorily be under institutional quarantine for 7 days.

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday declared that Chennai, and parts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur districts will go under complete lockdown from June 19 to June 30.

The blanket ban will mean that only essential services and travel for medical emergencies will be permitted in the four districts. Shops that sell essential items and fuel stations will be open from 6am to 2pm.

Under the National Disaster Act of 2005, starting from the midnight of June 19, the lockdown will continue for 12 days until the end of this month.

Hospitals, pharmacies, will remain open and ambulances will be allowed to ply on the road. Autos, taxi cabs will be allowed only for medical emergencies. Lorries transporting essentials are allowed to travel, according to the new order. Hotels and restaurants meanwhile are allowed to continue delivery services.