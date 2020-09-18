Travelling to Chennai from abroad? Here are some FAQs answered for you

All you need to know about testing and quarantine for passengers from abroad landing in Chennai.

With several relaxations around travel within the country and also with regards to international travel coming into effect, there is a lot of uncertainty about the testing and quarantine norms for those arriving at the Chennai airport from abroad.

The government of Tamil Nadu, recently, did away with the restrictions on inter-district travel and also opened up public transportation across the state. Similarly, the government of India has also opened up the skies for international arrivals on a graded basis, thus facilitating the movement of people into the country.

If you are planning a trip to Chennai from abroad, here are some frequently asked questions you might want answers for.

Is e-pass mandatory?

Yes. It is compulsory to have an e-pass to come to Chennai from outside India. You can register for an entry e-pass here.

Is having a COVID-19 negative test report mandatory to board the flight to Chennai?

Yes. An RT-PCR test result showing negative taken within 96 hours prior to landing in Chennai is mandatory.

What happens if I cannot get tested in my origin country due to cost issues or the local rules there? Can I still arrive in Chennai?

Yes. For those who donâ€™t have the test results with them, the government has made arrangements to get them tested in the airport itself. They will be asked to stay at home quarantine after taking swab samples.

It is however recommended to come with a test report from the country of origin.

Is there institutional quarantine for international passengers arriving at Chennai?

No. The state government has ended compulsory institutional quarantine norms for those arriving from abroad, since September 1.

All passengers are advised to be in home quarantine for 14 days after arrival in Chennai.

I donâ€™t have enough space at my home in Chennai to undergo home quarantine. Can I opt for hotel quarantine for 14 days?

Yes.

Do I book the hotel myself or will I be able to book in only at Chennai airport?

You can book the hotels by yourself and give the hotel address in the e-pass application portal when registering for one.