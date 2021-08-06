Travellers visiting Wayanad need to be vaccinated or have -ve RT-PCR test report

Resorts, lodges and other tourist facilities will have to ensure travellers have been vaccinated or have a negative RT-PCR test certificate, said Wayanad district police.

Travellers visiting Wayanad, a popular tourist destination in Kerala, will be allowed to stay only if they have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination with a negative RT-PCR test report. The onus will be on resorts, service villas, home stay and lodges to ensure travellers have been vaccinated with a negative RT-PCR test certificate. Travellers who are planning to visit the district for a day will need to have at least a negative RT-PCR test report, said police officials.

In an order issued on August 5, Wayanad district police chief Arvind Sukumar said travellers who arenâ€™t vaccinated should be sent back by those who run the above facilities and that they should inform the police about this, along with the vehicle number of the tourists. Those running facilities and their should also be vaccinated, stated the order. The Wayanad district police chief also directed all Station House Officers in Wayanad to conduct inspections at these facilities, and to conduct checks at the district and state borders.

The northern district is one of the most sought after tourist destinations in the state. Wayanad shares a border with bothKarnataka and Tamil Nadu. Recently Vythiri in Wayanad became the first tourist destination in the state to vaccinate all residents with at least one dose of the vaccine. This was achieved as a part of the stateâ€™s COVID-19 vaccination campaign to make all tourist spots risk-free for visitors. Vythiri thus became the first holiday destination where the entire population including tourism stakeholders have been vaccinated under the state governmentâ€™s initiative.

Keralaâ€™s COVID-19 caseload remains high with a high test positivity rate (TPR). The state on August 5 reported 22,040 cases with a TPR of 13.49%. The Kerala government on August 4 had announced lockdown relaxations, lifting most restrictions including allowing shops and commercial establishments to open on six days. However, to enter shops, markets, banks, public and private offices, financial institutions, factories, industrial establishments, and open tourist spaces, individuals will need to carry a certificate of at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine (two weeks prior) or an RT-PCR negative certificate (72 hours prior) or results of showing recovery from COVID-19 one month ago. The move drew flak, with many calling it impractical.

